Colchester Zoo gearing up for its Shriek Week

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM October 2, 2021   
Full details of the Shriek Week at Colchester Zoo have been released

Full details of the Shriek Week at Colchester Zoo have been released

Colchester Zoo has announced the details of its Halloween-themed Shriek Week. 

The Shriek Week event will be running through the October school half term from Saturday, October 23 through to Sunday, October 31. 

The animals have been posing for photos with pumpkins as the zoo gets ready for its Shriek week

The animals have been posing for photos with pumpkins as the zoo gets ready for its Shriek week

The animals at the zoo have been getting in the Halloween spirit already. 

During the week there will be many different events visitors can get involved with including Spooktacular face painting, pumpkin carving and a fancy dress party.

There are many activities for everyone to get involved with at the zoo

There are many activities for everyone to get involved with at the zoo

The full list is as follows:

  • Halloween Trail - 11am to 4pm - Collect your trail on arrival and look out for the four activity boards to complete during your visit. Once completed hand it in at The Outpost Gift Shop to collect a small prize
  • Spooktacular face painting - 11am to 4pm - Get your face painted like a scary witch, or maybe a creepy zombie - small charges apply 
  • Witches' Craft Coven - 11am to 4pm - Join the good witches and wizards in the Craft Coven to create your own wands and potions - small charges apply
All the animals have been getting in the spirit

All the animals have been getting in the spirit

  • Pumpkin Carving - 11am to 4pm - Select and carve your own pumpkin. You can either take the pumpkin home or donate it to the animals - small charges apply
  • Fiesta Footpath - 11am to 4pm - Take a walk along the themed foot path and learn more about the Mexican Day of the Dead festival
  • Fancy Dress Party - 1pm - The chance for the youngsters to show off their best Halloween outfits
  • Glow Show - 11am to 3pm - A glow in the dark show with music and dancing which is perfect for everyone to enjoy
  • Pirate Cove - 11am to 3pm - Take a pit stop and enjoy some fiendish fun and gruesome games
Get your face painted or take a virtual ride with the ghosts at the Shriek Week at Colchester Zoo

Get your face painted or take a virtual ride with the ghosts at the Shriek Week at Colchester Zoo

  • Virtual runaway ghost train ride - 11am to 4pm - Take a virtual journey with all the ghosts and ghouls
  • Spooky photo point - 11am to 4pm - Get your photo taken and purchase it as a souvenir - charges apply 

Tickets for the Shriek Week can be booked on the Zoo's website

