Woman hurt as car flips onto its roof in crash near A14

A woman has been injured in a collision between a VW Up! car and a lorry on a slip road off the A14 by Sainsbury's in Bury St Edmunds.

A woman has been injured in a collision with a lorry, which left her car on its roof on a slip road off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called to the accident at 2.30pm today (Friday, May 29) after a Volkswagen Up! collided with a lorry on a slip road coming off the A14 near Sainsbury’s by Bury St Edmunds.

The female driver of the car was initially thought to be trapped in the car and two firefighters crews were called to the scene.

However, an ambulance attended and the woman was safely removed from the overturned car without assistance from the fire service, who were then stood down.

The Volkswagen driver’s injuries are not thought to be serious and she does not require hospital treatment at this time.

Recovery has been called for the vehicle, which is to one side of the road and traffic has built up in the area.