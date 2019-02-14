Fire crews free casualty from vehicle following crash in Colchester

Fire crews have attended a crash in St Andrews Avenue in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Firefighters have released a casualty from their vehicle following a crash in Colchester this morning.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called today at around 10.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash in St Andrews Avenue.

Two crews from Colchester were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Crews were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“On arrival firefighters reported that one person was trapped in their vehicle.”

He said firefighters had released the casualty by 11.20am.

The casualty was then left in the care of the Ambulance Service.