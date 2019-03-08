Road blocked following collision between car and motorcyle

Traffic is building in Woods Lane in Melton following a collision. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision near Woodbridge involving a motorcycle and a car.

Suffolk police were called at 2.08pm to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Woods Lane, Melton.

The single lane carriageway is blocked in one direction due to the incident, and officers are on scene managing the traffic to avoid closing the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "There don't appear to be any serious injuries at this time.

"But motorists should avoid the area if possible as traffic is building in the area."

An ambulance is also on scene to treat any casualties.