11 miles of delays following collision between car and lorry on A12

PUBLISHED: 10:11 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 27 March 2019

A collision on the A12 towards Witham is causing severe delays from Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A collision between a car and lorry on the A12 at Witham is causing delays of 60 minutes towards London, with traffic queuing as far back as Colchester.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision at 8.16am at junction 22 Witham North.

One lane is blocked heading south bound and there are severe delays and queuing traffic.

The incident took place on the exit slip road and is affecting all traffic heading towards Chelmsford. Vehicles are currently awaiting their recovery.

Highways England tweeted: “Delays of around 60 minutes above normal travel time on approach from #Colchester towards #Witham, 9 miles of congestion.

“#j22 #a12 south bound exit slip traffic collision in lane 1. Essex police on scene.”

According to the AA the accident was reported at 7.30am and the incident is also affecting the traffic on the A120.

The incident is ongoing and vehicles are awaiting their recovery.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

