11 miles of delays following collision between car and lorry on A12

A collision on the A12 towards Witham is causing severe delays from Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A collision between a car and lorry on the A12 at Witham is causing delays of 60 minutes towards London, with traffic queuing as far back as Colchester.

Essex Police were called to reports of a collision at 8.16am at junction 22 Witham North.

One lane is blocked heading south bound and there are severe delays and queuing traffic.

The incident took place on the exit slip road and is affecting all traffic heading towards Chelmsford. Vehicles are currently awaiting their recovery.

Highways England tweeted: “Delays of around 60 minutes above normal travel time on approach from #Colchester towards #Witham, 9 miles of congestion.

“#j22 #a12 south bound exit slip traffic collision in lane 1. Essex police on scene.”

According to the AA the accident was reported at 7.30am and the incident is also affecting the traffic on the A120.

The incident is ongoing and vehicles are awaiting their recovery.