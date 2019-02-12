Car blocks access to defibrillator for a week

First Responders and community members in Colchester are “massively unhappy” after a car was left blocking access to a defibrillator for more than a week.

The defibrillator is situated on a wall outside the Foundry Arms pub in Artillery Street. The black Audi has been parked on the pavement in front of the pub since Sunday, February 3.

Martin Ford, secretary for Colchester Community First Responders, has the responsibilty of checking defibrillators in the town and ensuring the public have access to them.

The car has been reported to Essex Police and Colchester Borough Council, and the police have placed a polite note on the windscreen asking for it to be moved.

However, Mr Ford said: “The local community are massively unhappy. Nothing is getting done. Legally park, don’t obstruct something important.”

He added that people may struggle to see the defibrillator because of the position of the car, and it is stopping people in wheelchairs or pushing prams from using the pavement.

Chris Potts, landlord of the Foundry Arms, fundraised for the defibrillator after one of his customers had a massive heart attack. It was one of the first defibrillators to be installed in Colchester.

He said: “This car has been parked there for a week. I’m frustrated, if someone needed to use it, they wouldn’t be able to get to it. I just want it moved.”

A spokesperson for North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) said: “We are unable to enforce parking in this case, as there are no restrictions in place. As the car is parked on the pavement, this would instead be a matter for Essex Police.

“Colchester Community First Responders or the Foundry Arms could apply to have an ‘H’-bar marking installed at the location. Whilst this marking is only advisory, they are an added deterrent and may help prevent vehicles from parking in this location in future.”

Nobody from Essex Police was available for comment.