Police concerned for welfare of missing 47-year-old

PUBLISHED: 06:41 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 23 October 2020

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Dannielle Pope-Brannon, 47, from Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a 47-year-old who went missing from her Lowestoft home last night.

Dannielle Pope-Brannon was last seen at 7.40pm yesterday, October 22, in London Road North, Lowestoft.

She is described as white, 5ft 4 to 5ft 8 in height, medium build with mousey brown shoulder length hair tied in a bun.

She was last seen wearing light green hooded top with dark writing on the front - possibly saying Kingston University - and dark trousers.

Officers and family are concerned for her welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant in Lowestoft on 101.

