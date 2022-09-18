News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concerns for missing 54-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:40 PM September 18, 2022
Andrew Johnson has not been seen since this morning

Andrew Johnson has not been seen since this morning - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing 54-year-old man from Clacton. 

Andrew Johnson lives in the Essex coastal town but was last seen this morning (September 18) in Colchester. 

Mr Johnson has not been in touch with anyone since. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re carrying out extensive inquiries locally to try to find him but would ask you to help us."

The 54-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build and bald. 

Mr Johnson has a bandage on his lower left arm and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers and grey sliders. 

Anyone who knows where Mr Johnson is or who has any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference 524 of September 18. 

Essex

Don't Miss

Fran Smith lost nine and a half stone and took part in a bodybuilding competition

Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon