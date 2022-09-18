Concerns for missing 54-year-old man

Andrew Johnson has not been seen since this morning - Credit: Essex Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing 54-year-old man from Clacton.

Andrew Johnson lives in the Essex coastal town but was last seen this morning (September 18) in Colchester.

Mr Johnson has not been in touch with anyone since.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re carrying out extensive inquiries locally to try to find him but would ask you to help us."

The 54-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build and bald.

Mr Johnson has a bandage on his lower left arm and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers and grey sliders.

Anyone who knows where Mr Johnson is or who has any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the reference 524 of September 18.