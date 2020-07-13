Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A ‘bubble’ of children have been told to self-isolate for two weeks after a student at Aldeburgh Primary School tested positive for Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school in Park Road, which is run by the Avocet Academy Trust, has closed the Reception/Year 1 bubble following the confirmed case of coronavirus over the weekend.

All children in the bubble have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days following the positive result, with a deep clean taking place in the required areas.

Cheryl Singleton, CEO of Avocet Academy Trust, said: “I can confirm we have been informed that a child was tested at the weekend for coronavirus and the result was confirmed as positive.

“In line with school procedures and in consultation with Public Health England (PHE) we have closed the group or ‘bubble’ the child was part of and deep cleaned the required areas.

“All parents and staff have been informed and we have passed on the information from PHE to the pupils in the bubble concerned.

“We wish the child a speedy recovery and very best wishes to the family.”

An email was sent to parents regarding the positive test result – and the school said it would keep them up-to-date as and when it receives further instruction from PHE.

The primary school is one of a handful in the area which is known to have had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A few weeks ago Exning Primary School in Newmarket sent a class home to self-isolate for two weeks after a child tested positive for the disease.

MORE: Children self-isolate after primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze was forced to close entirely in May after two children tested positive for Covid-19.

MORE: Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

The siblings had been attending the school in Elm Tree Avenue, which is run by Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), but showed no symptoms of the disease.