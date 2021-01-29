Published: 7:30 AM January 29, 2021

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey wants the public's views on the first phase of its Chilton Woods development.

The developer is inviting communities around Sudbury to have their say on the first residential phase of this major mixed-use development to the north of the town.

Chilton Woods has outline planning permission for 1,150 new homes, a quarter of which will be designated as ‘affordable’ for rent or shared ownership, as well as land for a new primary school with on-site pre-school facilities and a village centre with new shops, a pub and community hall.

A significant proportion of the site will be allocated as green space.

Taylor Wimpey held a public consultation on key design features for the site (the Design Code) in November 2020, and is now seeking public feedback on proposals for the first parcel of new homes.

This phase will comprise 200 homes to the south of the wider site, off Aubrey Drive. Of these homes, 85 will be affordable. The proposals also include a large area of landscaped open space, as well as smaller green areas featuring ‘doorstep parks’ with natural play such as logs and boulders.

The proposed layout for the first phase of new homes at Chilton Woods - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

You may also want to watch:

An existing section of Acton Lane close to the proposed new primary school will be transformed into a leafy car-free route, designed for safe use by pedestrians and cyclists. Links to existing foot and cycle path routes will be created, and existing Public Rights of Way (PROW) will be retained and incorporated within the new green spaces.

Sam Caslin, planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, said: “The feedback that we received during our Design Code consultation in November last year was invaluable, and really gave us a good idea of the things that local people want to see from our development.

“We are now preparing a reserved matters planning application for the first parcel of new homes at Chilton Woods, and we are eager to hear what the community thinks of our proposals. All views are taken on board and we are grateful to everyone who takes part in the consultation process.”

Taylor Wimpey said this and all subsequent reserved matters planning applications would meet the principles set out within the Design Code, as well as the outline planning permission for the development.

The public consultation will run online from today, Friday, January 29, until Friday, February 12.

A webinar will also be held via the website at 6pm on Wednesday, February 3.