Published: 8:00 AM April 24, 2021

Neighbours are being asked their views on a proposal to build 52 new homes for older people in Thurston.

Housing 21, a not-for-profit housing association is proposing to build 40 apartments and 12 bungalows for older people, with round-the-clock support on site, on the field off Heath Road in the village, near Bury St Edmunds.

The Extra Care development, in partnership with landowner, Thurston Relief in Need Charity, will address the shortage of specialist housing for older people identified in the Thurston Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Survey and design work has already commenced for the 3.4 acre plot.

Barbara Morris, secretary of Thurston Relief in Need Charity, said: "Our long-established aim is to support the needy of the parish.

"The charity trustees have agreed that our land at Heath Road could be better used to support the residents of Thurston, as the area has been designated as a potential development area within the parish.

“Since there is considerable new housing development in the parish, the trustees have agreed not to develop the area with open market housing, but to provide community facilities for the needs of the local population.

"The Thurston Neighbourhood Plan, adopted in 2019, specifically mentions the need to provide specialist housing and care facilities for older people in Thurston."

Wendy Turner, a Green district councillor for the area, said: "It is the type of housing Thurston needs, I will be looking at it in more detail and attending the parish council meetings to discuss it further when it comes up for discussion.

"But at a first glance it certainly looks like a good thing for the village."

Also included in the development is a range of communal spaces including a residents' lounge, a bistro café and hair salon, which will all be open for use by members of the wider community.

Peter Smith, Property Development Manager at Housing 21, said: “We are excited by this high-quality Extra Care scheme which will be Housing 21’s sixth in Suffolk. Extra Care living offers older people the opportunity to live in their own homes, while having access to on-site care if and when needed."

Thurston Parish Council has said it is too early to comment on the plans but it will be discussed in their next meeting and statement will be released shortly.

The consultation will take place virtually, but display boards will be placed in Thurston Library from April 26. The public consultation runs until May 10.