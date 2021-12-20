News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans go in for £1m bridge replacement branded a 'waste of money'

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM December 20, 2021
Boxted Bridge campaign group visit from MP Sir Bernard Jenkin

Campaigners have launched the Save Our Bridge petition that has just over 6,000 signatures. - Credit: Lucinda de Jasay

Plans for the demolition of Boxted Bridge, a £1million project that has seen serious backlash from thousands via a petition, have gone live.

Essex highways have deemed the bridge to be "at the end of its natural lifespan" with the work needing to be undertaken "to improve safety for road users and nearby private properties".

The plans have received strong resistance from 'Save our Bridge' campaigners who believe that the project is unnecessary and do not want to see the bridge replaced. 

On a recent visit to the bridge Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said: "It does look like building a new bridge is a waste of a million pounds on something nobody wants.

"The present bridge is not a problem, except for the biggest articulated trucks which should not be using this as a cut through anyway. I will be raising this with the Highways authority Essex County Council."

Formal consultation on the plans will begin on January 7 until January 22. 

The planning application can be found here.

The Save our Bridge campaign's petition can be accessed here.

