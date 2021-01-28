Seafront rally cancelled over Covid fears for second year running
- Credit: ANDREW BISPING / CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUB
Continued fears over the spread of coronavirus has led the organisers of the Corbeau Seats Rally to cancel the popular event in Tendring and Clacton for 2021.
The seafront rally, which was due to take place over a weekend in April, has been postponed following the pressures on the community's healthcare system as a result of Covid-19.
This is the second time it has been cancelled after the 2020 event was also postponed.
Organisers had hoped the rally would play its part in marking a return to normality in the area in 2021. However, with current
Covid-19 uncertainties they said it is simply too soon to do this responsibly.
Tony Clements, the event director, said: “While we are disappointed to cancel the rally for a second consecutive
year, we are heartened by the ongoing support from our partners and sponsors for the future of the rally.
"We’re pleased to announce the dates of April 23 and 24 in 2022 for the third running of the event.”
Councillor Alex Porter, Tendring District Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “While we share
the disappointment of both the rally organisers and fans, we thank them for their support in prioritising the
ongoing public health emergency.
"We look forward to welcoming the rally, its fans and visitors back next year as one of the key events in our area.”
Vic Lee, managing director of title sponsor Corbeau Seats, added: “Well done to Chelmsford Motor Club for
continuing to prioritise the safety of the community. Like you we will continue to support the rally and look
forward to its return in 2022.”
Most Read
- 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
- 2 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 3 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 5 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
- 6 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
- 7 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
- 8 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 9 Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed
- 10 Renowned 'craft brewery' snapped up by trio of beer lovers