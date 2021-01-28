Published: 11:30 AM January 28, 2021

The leading crew after two loops of stages in the 2019 Corbeau Rally. - Credit: ANDREW BISPING / CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUB

Continued fears over the spread of coronavirus has led the organisers of the Corbeau Seats Rally to cancel the popular event in Tendring and Clacton for 2021.

The seafront rally, which was due to take place over a weekend in April, has been postponed following the pressures on the community's healthcare system as a result of Covid-19.

This is the second time it has been cancelled after the 2020 event was also postponed.

Organisers had hoped the rally would play its part in marking a return to normality in the area in 2021. However, with current

Covid-19 uncertainties they said it is simply too soon to do this responsibly.

Rally drivers from around the world were due to appear in Clacton and Tendring for the Corbeau Seats Rally in 2021 - it has now been cancelled over coronavirus fears - Credit: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COU

Tony Clements, the event director, said: “While we are disappointed to cancel the rally for a second consecutive

year, we are heartened by the ongoing support from our partners and sponsors for the future of the rally.

"We’re pleased to announce the dates of April 23 and 24 in 2022 for the third running of the event.”

Councillor Alex Porter, Tendring District Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “While we share

the disappointment of both the rally organisers and fans, we thank them for their support in prioritising the

ongoing public health emergency.

"We look forward to welcoming the rally, its fans and visitors back next year as one of the key events in our area.”

Contenders in 2018's inaugural Corbeau Seats Rally. Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COU

Vic Lee, managing director of title sponsor Corbeau Seats, added: “Well done to Chelmsford Motor Club for

continuing to prioritise the safety of the community. Like you we will continue to support the rally and look

forward to its return in 2022.”