Ipswich, Babergh and Colchester see slight rise in Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:22 PM February 27, 2021    Updated: 6:46 PM February 27, 2021
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Covid-19 case rates have risen in three districts around Suffolk and north Essex. - Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in three districts across the region but remain far below the national average in others, the latest figures have revealed.

Ipswich, Babergh and Colchester all saw slight rises in the numbers of people testing positive in the week leading up to February 23.

The latest statistics compare the seven days to February 23 with the seven days to February 16.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Ipswich saw the most significant rise in the number of cases. 

In the week to February 16, there were 89.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 119.1 per 100,000 a week later — taking the rate above the national average.

This increase in the case rate equates to 40 more positive tests in the town.

Everywhere else in Suffolk the case rate remains below the national average.

The case rate in Colchester is also slightly above the national average after the recent increase.

It remains lower than the national average in every other district — including in Tendring, thanks to a sharp drop.

Despite these upticks, the long term trend remains downward. There were only 494 new positive coronavirus cases in the week up to February 23, compared to over 4,000 two months ago.

Nationally, a further 257 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 82,974.

The patients were aged between 23 and 98.

All except seven, aged between 45 and 95, had known underlying health conditions.

There were 63 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Suffolk
Essex
Ipswich News

