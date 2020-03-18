School farewell to old building hit by coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 March 2020
A farewell tour of Stowmarket High School for former pupils has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.
The celebration on Saturday (March 21) ahead of the current site’s scheduled demolition next month as work nears completion on a new school which is due to open at Easter.
However in a letter to parents and carers headteacher Dave Lee-Allen announced that because of the public health crisis the event would now have to be cancelled.
He said: “It is with huge regret that due to the latest Government advice regarding the coronavirus pandemic that I am forced to cancel this historic event.
“I have taken into consideration that we were expecting at least 300 people, with a number who would fall into the Government defined ‘most vulnerable’ category.
“In this once in a lifetime defining moment, public health has to override sentimentality. I did not want to do this but this is the only sensible course of action to take.”
Mr Lee-Allen said it was not yet known whether the demolition, scheduled to stat on April 17, would take place.
“If it is delayed, and if there is a chance I can reschedule the event, I will make every effort to, however it looks highly unlikely that this will happen.”
Mr Lee-Allen said he hoped that an event could be held at some point to mark the passing of the old school.