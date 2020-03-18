E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

School farewell to old building hit by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 March 2020

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Stowmarket High School Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

A farewell tour of Stowmarket High School for former pupils has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Stowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allan. Picture: GREGG BROWNStowmarket High School headteacher Dave Lee-Allan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The celebration on Saturday (March 21) ahead of the current site’s scheduled demolition next month as work nears completion on a new school which is due to open at Easter.

However in a letter to parents and carers headteacher Dave Lee-Allen announced that because of the public health crisis the event would now have to be cancelled.

He said: “It is with huge regret that due to the latest Government advice regarding the coronavirus pandemic that I am forced to cancel this historic event.

You may also want to watch:

“I have taken into consideration that we were expecting at least 300 people, with a number who would fall into the Government defined ‘most vulnerable’ category.

“In this once in a lifetime defining moment, public health has to override sentimentality. I did not want to do this but this is the only sensible course of action to take.”

Mr Lee-Allen said it was not yet known whether the demolition, scheduled to stat on April 17, would take place.

“If it is delayed, and if there is a chance I can reschedule the event, I will make every effort to, however it looks highly unlikely that this will happen.”

Mr Lee-Allen said he hoped that an event could be held at some point to mark the passing of the old school.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

All schools across UK will close from Friday

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Hospital boss warns patients to expect delays to non-urgent treatment

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Show cancelled ‘with great sadness’ due to coronavirus

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

‘Persistent’ stalker videoed and photographed woman in shocking case of harassment

Simon Bourdon, 58, of Main Road in Woolverstone. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk man with asbestos-related cancer ‘desperate’ for answers

Andrew Stevens is looking for answers after being diagnosed with asbestos-related cancer at the age of 62. Picture: ANDREW STEVENS
Drive 24