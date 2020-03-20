Fewer trains on Greater Anglia because of coronavirus crisis from Monday

Greater Anglia is to cut the number of trains it runs on all routes from next Monday because of a fall in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus crisis.

There will be fewer trains on the main line between the region and London – two an hour from Ipswich to London and one an hour from Ipswich to Norwich – and an hourly service on most local services.

A spokesman for the company said it would be a similar frequency to Sundays, but a few extra early and late services.

The mix of services on the Great Eastern Main Line will see three trains an hour available from Colchester and Chelmsford to London.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “This reduced timetable reflects the mix of factors affecting train travel in these challenging times. We need to continue to provide a reliable service for those who are working and still need to travel.

“At the same time, we need to run a timetable where the service can still be provided consistently, as some of our staff may need to self-isolate. It also reflects the significant reduction in the numbers of passengers travelling.

He added: “We will keep the timetable under review to ensure that it is appropriate for the emerging situation. Our first priority will continue to be to do everything we can to protect the safety and wellbeing of our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

“At this challenging time, I’d like to thank everyone in the Greater Anglia team who is working so hard to keep the railway, a vital public service, running for the region and the country.”

Full details will be available on the Greater Anglia website later today and a summary of the route by route frequency is shown below:

Hourly

Norwich to London intercity services

Ipswich to London (in addition to the intercity service)

Clacton to London – but no services to or via Colchester Town

Norwich to Lowestoft

Ipswich to Lowestoft

Ipswich to Felixstowe

Ipswich to Cambridge

Thorpe-le-Soken to Walton-on-the-Naze

Manningtree to Harwich

Marks Tey to Sudbury

Witham to Braintree (shuttle all day with no direct trains to London)

Stansted Airport to London

Two-hourly

Ipswich to Peterborough

More information refunds and other coronavirus-related actions is already available on the Greater Anglia website.