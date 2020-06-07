Fewest number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded since lockdown began

ESNEFT have reported the death of one more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The fewest number of cornavirus-related deaths were reported today since the lockdown began in March.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 40,542 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 77 from 40,465 the day before.

The rise is the lowest daily total of newly reported deaths since March 23 however reporting of deaths is regularly lower on weekend and the Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 50,000.

In Suffolk, a single death related to coronavirus was recorded during the weekend.

The death occurred at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) but it is not known if it happened in Ipswich or Colchester.

No further deaths were recorded at West Suffolk Hospital.