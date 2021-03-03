Covid 'R rate' falls further below 1.0 as virus spread slows
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The reinfection rate for coronavirus - known as the 'R number' - has fallen again in East Anglia, showing that the spread of the disease is slowing in the region.
The R rate is the number of others that one infected person will pass the disease onto.
If it is below 1, it means the spread of the illness is slowing.
However, any value above 1 is a cause for concern, because those who are infected are passing it on to more people - who in turn are also infecting others.
It is not possible to be precise about the figure, because it changes depending on people's behaviour or because the level of immunity they have alters.
You may also want to watch:
But at the moment, England as a whole has an R rate of 0.6 to 0.9 - which means that every 10 people infected will pass it on to between 6 and 9 other people.
The R rate in the East of England is 0.6 to 0.8. It was previously between 0.7 and 0.9.
Coronavirus infection rates have generally been falling across Suffolk in recent weeks - a sign that the national lockdown and the Covid vaccine roll-out have had an impact.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager
- 2 Matchday Recap: Wilson and Norwood win it for Town
- 3 Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Accrington Stanley
- 5 'The lads deserve credit after everything that's gone on' - Gill on Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Accrington
- 6 Paul Cook: 'Winning promotion this season is the immediate target'
- 7 Children's party reported at Needham Lake as council works to 'discourage gatherings' at beauty spot
- 8 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
- 9 Town fans go Twitter bonkers over Cook news: 'Most excited I’ve been about an Ipswich managerial appointment for a long time'
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory at Accrington Stanley
However, recent statistics showed a slight rise in the number of cases in Ipswich.
In the seven days up until February 26, the infection rate in the town was 91.3 cases per 100,000 people.
In the seven days before February 19, the rate was 82.5 cases per 100,000 people in Ipswich.
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said those figures should act as a "bit of a wake up call".
"We should not assume it is going to keep going down," he said.
"We need to play our part."