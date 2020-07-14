Face coverings to be made mandatory in shops

Face coverings and masks are to be made mandatory to wear in shops and supermarkets from July 24.

The government is expected to announce later today that customers must wear some form of face covering while in shops in England to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Police can issue those who breach the new guidelines with a fine of £100, which would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Extra precautions, including wearing a face covering, are advised when in situations where a 2m distance between others is not possible.

The government had previously urged people to wear coverings when coming into contact with others they do not live with, though it was not made mandatory.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is expected to set out the new guidance in a government briefing later on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he hoped people will respect the guidance.

He said: “It’s another job for the police which they could do without. Hopefully, it won’t be too much of a burden on our constabulary.”

