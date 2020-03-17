E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Village shop delivers groceries and household goods to vulnerable amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:59 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 17 March 2020

Simon Barrett and his daughter Francesca Rogers from Budgens in Long Melford are now taking delivery orders for their vulnerable customers. Picture: FRANCESCA ROGERS

Simon Barrett and his daughter Francesca Rogers from Budgens in Long Melford are now taking delivery orders for their vulnerable customers. Picture: FRANCESCA ROGERS

A village shop is offering home deliveries to the elderly and vulnerable amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Fears over the coronavirus have seen empty shelves for products, such as hand gel and toilet roll from panic buying. Picture: ARCHANTFears over the coronavirus have seen empty shelves for products, such as hand gel and toilet roll from panic buying. Picture: ARCHANT

Budgens in Long Melford near Sudbury are now taking orders for home deliveries for anyone unable to make it to the shops.

Owner Simon Barrett and his daughter Francesca Rogers, who works in the shop, are worried some of their regular customers in self isolation won’t be able to get essential items so have decided to take action to help their community.

Ms Rogers, 31, said: “We have a lot of elderly customers so we want to support them as much as possible. We had our first order this morning, a 97 year old lady who we delivered to within half an hour. We are aiming to open 2 hour delivery slots and deliver orders on the same day.”

The shop has had to order additional stock of key items, such as toilet roll, soap and pasta and says trade has been busy since the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked if the virus had them concerned, Ms Rogers said: “I’m not overly worried. We are advising staff to regularly wash hands and wear gloves if they want to. We’re just hoping to get through this together as best we can so at the moment, it’s business as usual.”

“We’re ensuring our shelves are fully stocked as much as possible. We have a delivery van and I will use my car if we become inundated with orders. Some customers have even offered their own cars to help with deliveries.

“It’s been very humbling to know that people are coming together as a local community.”

If you are concerned about coronavirus, press here for regular news and advice.

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

