News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Poll

Let us know how the cost-of-living crisis has affected you

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2022
The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star is asking readers how they have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star is asking readers how they have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis. - Credit: PA

Everything from food to fuel is going up in price, and we want to know how this is affecting our readers.

Shoppers across the county have seen bills rise in the supermarket, on the petrol station forecourt, and even at home. 

But this newspaper has launched a survey to find out how these price hikes are really affecting people in Suffolk. 

The survey, below, will only take you a few minutes to complete and is anonymous, though you can leave your details to speak to a reporter if you wish.

The results will be used in our future coverage of the cost-of-living crisis.

Cost of Living
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

BBC

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Football | Exclusive

Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Site for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse, south of Union Road.

Planning and Development

Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon