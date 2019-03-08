Council frustrated as key questions on Sizewell C remain unanswered

Action groups protest outside Endeavour House, as consultations take place over Sizewell C. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk County Council has unanimously approved its joint response to the Sizewell C stage four consultation - but said it was disappointed questions over key issues remain unanswered.

Cabinet met yesterday, Tuesday, September 24, to discuss the consultation and to vote on its response to EDF Energy.

More than 20 people staged a protest outside Endeavour House in Ipswich before the meeting to voice their concerns about the £14billion project.

Cabinet members said they had been disappointed the energy firm hadn't addressed concerns raised by Suffolk County and East Suffolk Councils since the previous consultation and the apparent lack of progress on a rail-led strategy to transport construction materials.

Councillor Richard Smith, chairman of the Sizewell C Joint Local Authorities Group (JLAG), said: "Most disappointing is not what it says but what it doesn't say.

Jenny Kirtley of Together Against Sizewell C. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Jenny Kirtley of Together Against Sizewell C. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"By the end of stage three we had generated a list of 300 issues we wanted EDF Energy to address.

"Each and every one of these issues are important to us as they arise from what the people of Suffolk want to see addressed."

He added: "We said very clearly at the first stage of consultation, to move forward with our report and support the power station we must be confident the advantages outweigh the disadvantages."

Councillor Mary Evans said the consultation included a "sorry apology for a transport strategy".

She said: "Suffolk County Council understands the benefit of Sizewell C will have in terms of electricity supply and hundreds of skilled jobs.

"But I am not alone in being fearful of the impact."

Issues over the negative impact the project could have on the environment and surrounding Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty were also discussed.

Councillor Richard Rout said more information was needed to get a full picture of the impact it would have on Suffolk's coastline.

He said: "There's still a stark and significant lack of detail in how it will impact on ecology of the areas affected.

Councillor David Wood, from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent (LDGI) Group, said Sizewell C was a "monstrous proposal" and described the consultation as having been "woefully inaccurate".

He urged cabinet to reject the plans altogether.