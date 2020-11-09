E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coca-Cola Christmas truck cancelled for first time in 10 years

PUBLISHED: 10:35 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 09 November 2020

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Pictured is Ellen Downe outside the Whitehouse Asda, on a previous visit from the Christmas truck. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The holidays will not be coming to Suffolk this Christmas, as the iconic Coca-Cola truck cancels its UK tour for the first time in over 10 years.

The Coca-Cola truck, which last visited Ipswich in 2017, is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the company said: “Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year.

“We know it’s disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season.

“We look forward to seeing you next year!” A 14-tonne lorry, decorated with fairy lights and giving out free cans of Coca-Cola, has toured the UK for the last nine years, stopping at shopping centres and supermarkets across the country. The news was a disappointment to fans, with one saying: “2020 is the year fun died.” Another added: “Christmas is cancelled.”

However, Coca-Cola promised “fun will never die”, before adding there was still “a lot to look forward to”.

In previous years the iconic red American-style lorry stopped outside the Town Hall and the Whitehouse Asda store in Ipswich, but it hasn’t returned for the last two years.

MORE: Ipswich not on the 2019 Coca-Cola Christmas truck list

The closest it got to Suffolk last year was its stop at the Intu Lakeside shopping centre in West Thurrock. The vehicles are also a regular fixture of television adverts throughout the Christmas period. Responding to one Twitter user, the company said: “We’ve got loads of festive treats to come, including our Christmas ad! Hold on to your Santa hats for now...” Last year the truck visited 19 locations throughout November and December, including Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester, before making its final stop in London.

It stopped at cities such as Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and London amongst a few others.

