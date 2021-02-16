New Covid cases down 40% week-on-week across Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 6:51 PM February 16, 2021

A Covid vaccination being given in Lavenham - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

New Covid-19 cases fell by about 40% in a week across Suffolk and north Essex, according to latest figures.

The infection rate continues to fall week-on-week across all districts of Suffolk and north Essex.

Daily Public Health figures, for the seven days to February 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 16 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates and 299 (95%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in England, with 449 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 12 – the equivalent of 318.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Suffolk, 559 new cases were recorded in the seven days to February 12 – compared to 972 in the seven days to February 5.

Mid Suffolk has the lowest rate of infection, followed by Babergh, East Suffolk, West Suffolk and Ipswich.

In north Essex, 785 new cases were recorded in the seven days to February 12 – compared to 1,309 in the seven days to February 5.

Colchester has the lowest rate of infection, followed by Maldon and Uttlesford, Braintree and Tendring.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at 17,093 as of 8am on Tuesday, February 16, according to the latest figures from NHS England – the lowest number since December 20.