More than 100 children isolating after Covid cases at Sudbury school

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:28 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM July 1, 2021
Over 100 students from Glemsford Primary Academy are now self isolating because of six positive Covid cases

Over 100 students from Glemsford Primary Academy are now self isolating because of six positive Covid cases - Credit: Google Maps

More than 100 children have been told to self isolate after six positive Covid cases were confirmed at Glemsford Primary Academy. 

The school confirmed today that five of the cases were pupils and one was a member of staff. 

Nick George, headteacher at Glemsford Primary Academy, said: “In response, we have closed our nursery, Year 1 and Year 6 bubbles, which means a total of 110 pupils are now isolating.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from our families. Our staff have also been exceptional by going above and beyond to ensure a comprehensive home schooling programme has begun for those asked to isolate.” 

This comes after another school in Suffolk sent children home after a positive Covid case was confirmed yesterday (June 30).

Students at Castle Hill Junior School in Ipswich were sent home after a child tested positive for coronavirus. 

However, the student has since taken a PCR test and it has been confirmed that it was a false negative. All students have since returned back to school. 

Coronavirus
Sudbury News

