Three meat factory workers test positive for coronavirus - more staff to be tested

Three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among workers at C&K Meats in Eye Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Staff at a meat processing factory in Eye are to be tested for coronavirus after three cases were confirmed among its workforce.

The factory's workers are set to be tested for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT The factory's workers are set to be tested for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Several workers at C&K Meats have been forced into self-isolation coming into close contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Public health officials have said there will be “additional” testing made available for the workers who are based in the same part of the factory as those who have tested positive for the virus.

The seven-day coronavirus infection rate for Eye is currently 74.3 cases per 100,00 people, according to the latest government data.

The news comes several weeks after 116 cases of coronavirus were identified over at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton, near Halesworth.

Mass testing also revealed 256 cases of the virus at the Cranswick Country Foods plant in Watton, over the border in Norfolk, last month.

C&K Meats, in Potash Lane at Mid Suffolk Business Park, was established in 1994 by brothers Kevin and Chris Burrows and currently employs more than 100 people.

The family-run business specialises in supplying beef, pork and lamb products to customers in the UK and abroad.

Public health chiefs have not said whether the staff absences will affect its production ahead of the busy Christmas period.

A joint statement from C&K Meats, Public Health Suffolk, Suffolk County Council, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils and Public Health England said: “We can confirm that there have been three confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the C&K Meats factory in Eye.

“In addition, members of staff who have been identified as having close contact with these individuals are currently self-isolating.

“As well as continuing the stringent Covid-19 prevention measures throughout the factory, additional testing for staff occupying the same area of the factory has been organised.

“Public Health Suffolk and colleagues from Suffolk County Council, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils and Public Health England East are working with the factory to monitor the situation and help prevent the virus spreading, protect staff and the wider community.

“It remains imperative that as soon as anyone experiences any symptoms of Covid-19 - a high temperature or a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - they should self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.”

