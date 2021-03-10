Covid rates still falling across all off Suffolk but up in one Essex area

Published: 8:13 PM March 10, 2021

Covid-19 rates have fallen in all areas of Suffolk but are rising in one district of north Essex, according to the latest data.

Government statistics show that there were 238 positive tests for coronavirus in Suffolk in the week up to March 7, down from 365 the week before.

These latest statistics compare the seven days to March 6 with the seven days to February 27.

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

This latest data shows that cases have continued to fall all across Suffolk.

The biggest fall came in Ipswich where cases almost halved in the course of a week.

Babergh had the lowest case rate, 16.3 per 100,000 people — making it the 15th lowest district out of England's 315.

In north Essex only one area saw an uptick in case rates.

In the week up to February 27, Uttlesford recorded just 19.7 cases per 100,000 people. In the week to March 6 this had risen to 30.7 per 100,000.

While this is the fifth largest increase in the country on a rate basis, it only equates to ten more positive tests over the course of a week — up from 18 to 28.

Nationally, 18 (6%) of England's 315 local areas have seen a rise in case rates, 293 (93%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Derbyshire Dales has the highest rate in England, with 116 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 6 – the equivalent of 160.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 63.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to February 27.

Hull has the second highest rate, down from 160.9 to 152.8, with 397 new cases.

Rotherham is in third place, up slightly from 148.8 to 151.8, with 403 new cases.



