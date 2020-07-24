Concern over ‘first signs’ of virus spike in Essex

Essex County Council have confirmed the first signs of a regional outbreak of Covid-19 in the Harwich and Clacton area. Picture: NIGE BROWN Archant

Covid cases are on the rise in Clacton, Harwich, Frinton and Walton, with young adults thought to be most likely affected.

Dr Mike Gogarty, director of Public Health for Essex County Council, said: “We have seen the first signs of an increase in cases of Covid-19 in Clacton and Harwich and want to reassure residents that we are taking necessary action with our partners to understand this and put measures in place to ensure residents remain safe.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to stress to residents of Clacton and Harwich and surrounding areas that it is essential if this disease is to be controlled that they maintain social distancing measures and follow the latest government advice.

“That is the only way the virus will be defeated.”

Dr Gogarty warned the latest data has shown an small increase in the numbers of people with Covid-19 and the detailed analysis and knowledge from the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service shows it is mainly young adults who are contracting the virus.

The tracing service is now working to contact people who may have been in contact with the virus and are providing support and advice.

Tendring District Council’s Public Health Protection team are also working with Essex County Council to target ‘key areas’ and locations to provide specialist advice and educate those who could be at risk of spreading the virus.

Dr Gogarty added: “It is most important that people remember coronavirus is still with us and could increase again at any time unless we observe protective measures.”

He advised people continue to stick to the two metre rule where possible, wear masks in enclosed spaces and wash their hands regularly.

Anyone who has any symptoms - including a high temperature, a cough, and/or a loss of taste or smell - should contact NHS 111 and arrange to be tested.