Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

New coronavirus infection rate figures have shown a huge amount of variation between districts in Suffolk - while in Essex rates are almost universally down.

The newest infection rate data covers up until October 29 and shows huge divides between Suffolk’s districts.

Infection rates fell in East Suffolk and Ipswich between the week up to October 22 and the following week.

In Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk the infection rate was exactly the same as the previous week.

In Babergh, however, there was a large rise with case numbers going up from 66 in the previous week to 93 this week.

In Essex, the rates almost exclusively fell.

The biggest change has been in Tendring where the infection rate dropped from 103.0 down to 58.0 in the space of a week.

Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford all saw drops in their infection rates too.

The only exception to this was Braintree where the rate grew slightly from 54.4 last week to 55.7 this week.



