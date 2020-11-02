E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

PUBLISHED: 17:40 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 02 November 2020

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New coronavirus infection rate figures have shown a huge amount of variation between districts in Suffolk - while in Essex rates are almost universally down.

The newest infection rate data covers up until October 29 and shows huge divides between Suffolk’s districts.

Infection rates fell in East Suffolk and Ipswich between the week up to October 22 and the following week.

You may also want to watch:

In Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk the infection rate was exactly the same as the previous week.

In Babergh, however, there was a large rise with case numbers going up from 66 in the previous week to 93 this week.

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”



In Essex, the rates almost exclusively fell.

The biggest change has been in Tendring where the infection rate dropped from 103.0 down to 58.0 in the space of a week.

Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford all saw drops in their infection rates too.

The only exception to this was Braintree where the rate grew slightly from 54.4 last week to 55.7 this week.



MORE: Job losses at Clacton Pier amid ‘severe blow’ of second lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Watch out for a celestial firework display over Suffolk this November

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Watch out for a celestial firework display over Suffolk this November

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver of grey car sought after teen cyclist injured in crash

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

East Anglia’s MPs back second lockdown in bid to bring down covid figures

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said the lockdown was necessary to protect the NHS. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER MP

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Promising Town youngster Chirewa signs first pro deal

Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has signed his first professional contract at Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC

Hairdressers extend opening hours amid pre-lockdown rush

The Doghouse barbers in Needham Market has extended its opening hours before the second Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE DOGHOUSE