Published: 2:41 PM April 6, 2021

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council (FSC) said people have developed a new appreciation for the simple things in life. - Credit: FIELD STUDIES COUNCIL

Coronavirus has forced people to develop a new appreciation for the small pleasures in life, such as connecting to nature, said a leading Suffolk-based charity.

For months, we have lived in lockdown with restrictions limiting the places we can travel and the things we can do, putting many things on hold.

Flatford Mill, where the Field Studies Council (FSC) runs adventure holidays. - Credit: BARRY PULLEN

But according to outdoor education charity, the Field Studies Council (FSC) which runs residential courses and family holidays from FSC Flatford Mill in East Bergholt, the situation has encouraged people to develop a new appreciation for the small pleasures in life such as connecting to nature in the places in which they live.

“Without doubt, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing us back to basics,” explains Mark Castle, charity chief executive.

“The strict travel restrictions and the Government’s ‘Stay at Home’ ruling has meant we’ve all had to find ways to occupy ourselves.

"Often, it’s the small joys such as spending time in the garden or going for a walk to explore the unique places on our doorstep which have become the things, we most look forward to each day."

Since the start of the pandemic last March, people have slowed down, spent more time outdoors in nature reconnecting with their local areas.

“Families have also created memories by getting back to basics building dens, camping in the garden and wildlife spotting and it’s these things which have helped many people cope both mentally and physically and we hope this will be one of the more positive legacies of the pandemic," he said.

“We hope people will continue to spend time outdoors, reduce the amount they travel, respect the places they live and take adventures on their doorstep.”

To support this legacy, the FSC, has created and launched a collection of unique holidays for families to try out at FSC Flatford Mill later this year.

They encourage families to continue making the most of the simple things in life with activities such as bushcraft campfires, conservation activities, nature walks and island survival skills.

