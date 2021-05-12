News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Covid Support Buddies launch to tackle loneliness and give support

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM May 12, 2021   
Heather Venables, Covid Support Buddies development officer at Community Action Suffolk

Heather Venables, Covid Support Buddies development officer at Community Action Suffolk - Credit: Community Action Suffolk

A new county-wide Covid Support Buddy scheme is being launched by local charity Community Action Suffolk (CAS).

The project, funded by Suffolk County Council, will develop a network of specialist "Buddies" to help people impacted by Covid-19. 

If people need to self-isolate, a buddy could help with tasks such as shopping or dog-walking or just make contact to reduce loneliness.

The aim is for existing community groups to add a Covid-Support buddy to their ranks, supported by the Covid Support Development Officers at CAS.

Heather Venables, Covid Support Buddies development officer at CAS, said: “Isolation and loneliness have increased so much in our communities because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"But at the same time Covid has brought out a real community spirit that many have felt was lacking from life in recent years, offering us a genuine opportunity to strengthen our communities.

"It will be wonderful to support community groups to broaden their reach within their neighbourhoods.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 3 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
  1. 4 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  2. 5 'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed
  3. 6 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car
  5. 8 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
  6. 9 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth
  7. 10 Hospital waives car parking charges for 'those who need it most'

CAS is looking for community groups to join the project, offering full training and support along with membership of the Covid Support Buddy Network.

If you are part of a group that would like to take part in this initiative, contact CAS for a Covid Support Buddy pack.

To get support from a Buddy, call Community Action Suffolk on 01473 345400, or, to volunteer, contact volunteering@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30-12-2020 of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Issue date: Friday April

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus