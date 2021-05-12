Covid Support Buddies launch to tackle loneliness and give support
- Credit: Community Action Suffolk
A new county-wide Covid Support Buddy scheme is being launched by local charity Community Action Suffolk (CAS).
The project, funded by Suffolk County Council, will develop a network of specialist "Buddies" to help people impacted by Covid-19.
If people need to self-isolate, a buddy could help with tasks such as shopping or dog-walking or just make contact to reduce loneliness.
The aim is for existing community groups to add a Covid-Support buddy to their ranks, supported by the Covid Support Development Officers at CAS.
Heather Venables, Covid Support Buddies development officer at CAS, said: “Isolation and loneliness have increased so much in our communities because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"But at the same time Covid has brought out a real community spirit that many have felt was lacking from life in recent years, offering us a genuine opportunity to strengthen our communities.
"It will be wonderful to support community groups to broaden their reach within their neighbourhoods.”
CAS is looking for community groups to join the project, offering full training and support along with membership of the Covid Support Buddy Network.
If you are part of a group that would like to take part in this initiative, contact CAS for a Covid Support Buddy pack.
To get support from a Buddy, call Community Action Suffolk on 01473 345400, or, to volunteer, contact volunteering@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk