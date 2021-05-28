Published: 11:14 AM May 28, 2021

Max Moye has been volunteering at the Covid vaccination centre which has been set up by The Salvation Army in Stowmarket - Credit: The Salvation Army

Residents in Stowmarket are being invited for a Covid-19 vaccination by the NHS health team who are currently working in The Salvation Army church in Stowmarket which opened last week.

The rollout of the vaccine fist started on Wednesday, May 19 and follows on from a very successful vaccination programme at The Mix in Stowmarket for people in Cohorts 1-9 which ends on Friday, June 5.

Those aged 30 and over are currently eligible for vaccines.

Major James Lloyd, leader of The Salvation Army in Stowmarket said he was delighted that the hall on Violet Hill was set to be used as a vaccination centre until September. Meanwhile the corps will jointly worship with the United Reformed Church in Stowmarket so that worship can restart as scheduled.

He said: “We hope the centre will see the vaccination of 500 people a day and this will be a great thing. We need to be a lighthouse - a place of hope and healing and the room we use as a prayer room is where we are currently keeping the vaccine."