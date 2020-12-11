Inquest into death of lorry driver with 'heart of gold' opens

Published: 7:00 PM December 11, 2020

Tributes have been paid to Craig Keeble who died following a collision on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a "gentle giant" who died following a lorry crash on the A14 at Rougham has opened.

Craig Keeble sadly died aged 48 after his lorry was involved in a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the busy road on Tuesday, August 25.

An inquest into the death of Mr Keeble, who was from Colchester, was opened today at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

Following his death, his family paid tribute to the ‘gentle giant’ lorry driver.

The court heard that the 48-year-old was driving on the A14 when he was involved in a crash with another lorry.

Witnesses reportedly saw his lorry brake and aquaplane into the rear of another lorry which was driving at a slower speed.

The emergency services were called to the A14, however Mr Keeble was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was opened and adjourned for further investigation to take place.

Paying tribute to the father-of-five, his family said: “A much-loved son to Betty, brother to Tracy, Jason and Mervyn, partner of Paula, father to five children that he adored and were his world, as well as much-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews.

“He worked as a haulage driver out of Felixstowe Docks and was loved by all those who knew him, a gentle giant with a big heart and very family orientated.

"He was always full of life and would help anyone out with anything - he had a heart of gold.

“He will be greatly missed.”