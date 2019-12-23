Truck and CCTV equipment stolen during early morning burglaries

Police were called to two burglaries in the small village of Cransford in the space of two days

CCTV equipment was among items stolen during two early morning burglaries in a small Suffolk village.

Police were called to Cransford near Framlingham after reports of two burglaries in the village.

The first burglary took place at some point between 6am and 9.30am on Monday, December 16 when suspects entered a property and took keys to a red 4x4 Izuzu truck with the registration number AU66 LBZ and drover away with the vehicle. A tablet, items of clothing and a walking stick were also taken.

A second burglary took place at some point between Sunday, December 15 at 6.45pm and 8am on Monday, December 16 at a farm in the village.

Suspects entered the farm and gained entry to an outbuilding by cutting away a lock.

Once inside the building they stole CCTV equipment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently linking the two offences and are appealing for witnesses to either incident or who knows the whereabouts of the items stolen.

"Please quote either 37/75648/19 for the first incident and 37/75659/19 for the second incident."

Those with any information can call 101 of email Suffolk police.