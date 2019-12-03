Woman suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Risby crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Risby which left a woman with 'life-changing' injuries.

The crash happened at around 4.35pm on Monday December 2 in Flempton Road involved a black Mazda 3 and a black Kia Creed.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the female driver of the Kia suffered life-changing injuries in the crash

He said: "The female driver, aged in his 30s, and only occupant, of the Mazda sustained a head injury while the occupants of the Kia sustained various injuries.

"The female driver, aged in her 30s, sustained a cut knee, another woman sustained facial and internal injuries and a second passenger sustained a broken arm.

"All casualties were taken to hospital for treatment."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information that could assist officers in their investigation should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAS 264 of December 2.