Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

PUBLISHED: 15:28 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 27 March 2019

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A near 30-mile police pursuit came to a dramatic end this morning as the car involved crashed into multiple vehicles in Woodbridge.

Officers from Essex Police attempted to pull over a silver BMW in Colchester near junction 28 of the A12 today, Wednesday, March 27 at around 7am.

According to a police spokesman, the driver failed to stop and sped off, leading officers in a pursuit that carried them across the border into Suffolk.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted the force in the pursuit before its dramatic end in Woodbridge, where the car crashed into other vehicles.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.

A 21-year-old man from Enfield, near London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Essex Police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the pursuit. If you can help, call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 139 of March 27.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Suffolk police have declined to comment on the incident.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Million pound cannabis farm gardener tells court ‘I’m guilty, but a victim’

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, had an estimated street value of £1m Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

Fire crews were called to the scene of the crash in Hawke Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bury St Edmunds to get Hollywood-style walk of fame

Left to right: Andrew Speed, Bury Town Council chairman and Our Bury St Edmunds director, Mike Kirkham, Our Bury St Edmunds marketing officer, Julia Read, head of development at the Theatre Royal, Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, and Vince Canning from Coastline Graphics Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

‘Hopefully I will be fit enough to be available’ - Keane aiming for Bolton return

Will Keane hopes to return to Ipswich Town action at Bolton next week. He's not played since going off injured at Wigan last month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists