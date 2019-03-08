BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A near 30-mile police pursuit came to a dramatic end this morning as the car involved crashed into multiple vehicles in Woodbridge.

Officers from Essex Police attempted to pull over a silver BMW in Colchester near junction 28 of the A12 today, Wednesday, March 27 at around 7am.

According to a police spokesman, the driver failed to stop and sped off, leading officers in a pursuit that carried them across the border into Suffolk.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted the force in the pursuit before its dramatic end in Woodbridge, where the car crashed into other vehicles.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.

A 21-year-old man from Enfield, near London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and drug driving. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Essex Police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage following the pursuit. If you can help, call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 139 of March 27.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Suffolk police have declined to comment on the incident.