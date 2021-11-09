News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews help trapped driver after crash on B1113

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:36 AM November 9, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Emergency services are working to release a trapped driver after a crash on the B1115 in Hitcham.

Fire crews were called to release a trapped driver after a crash on the B1115. 

Appliances from Stowmarket, Hadleigh, Elmswell were called to a single vehicle collision at 10.37pm on Monday in Hitcham. 

Police were also at the scene. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

