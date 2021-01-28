Drug driver who led police on 135mph chase along A14 avoids jail

Published: 4:30 PM January 28, 2021

A driver who led police on a 135mph chase while high on drugs before crashing into a barrier has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how police were positioned on an A14 slip road westbound at Newmarket on October 12, 2019, waiting for a Volkswagen Golf in connection with offences.

The Golf went past officers around 9.15pm, and the driver of the car, James Nagy, then accelerated to speeds around 100mph, despite wet weather making road conditions difficult, the court heard.

The car was pursued by officers and police were driving at speeds of 135mph in an attempt to keep up with the vehicle.

Nagy was undertaking and overtaking vehicles, and flashing his lights, the court heard.

The pursuit continued for 10 miles and over the border into Cambridgeshire before the Golf crashed with a barrier on the A11 at Fulbourn.

Nagy, 23, was arrested by officers at the scene and tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis following a roadside test.

Further analysis revealed Nagy had 144 micrograms of cocaine in his system as well as 3.4mcg of cannabis derivative Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

A search of Nagy's car also revealed two small bags of herbal cannabis, a small amount of cocaine and a can of pepper spray.

Nagy, of Peck Court, Barton-le-Clay, Bedford, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two counts of drug driving, possession of class A drugs (cocaine) and class B drugs (cannabis), and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid (pepper spray).

Nicola May, mitigating, said Nagy was at a "very low ebb in his life" at the time of the incident.

"An injury suffered in 2015 had a devastating impact, not only physically but rather more significantly on his mental health," she said.

Miss May said that Nagy had descended into using cocaine in 2019, but was since clean of drugs after seeking help and had held down a job for nearly a year.

She added Nagy considered his actions on the night "appalling" and expressed "genuine remorse".

Sentencing, Recorder Heather Rogers said it was by "purest chance" that other vehicle had been involved in the crash and that no-one had been injured.

Recorder Rogers sentenced Nagy to 10 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for dangerous driving and 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months for drug driving.

He was also banned from driving for a year, handed nine penalty points and will have to take an extended retest to get his licence back.

Nagy was also fined a total of £400, and ordered to pay costs of 200 and a victim surcharge of £149.











