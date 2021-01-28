News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Drug driver who led police on 135mph chase along A14 avoids jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM January 28, 2021   
Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of

The Volkswagen Golf driven by James Nagy crashed into a barrier on the A11 - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver who led police on a 135mph chase while high on drugs before crashing into a barrier has avoided an immediate prison sentence. 

Ipswich Crown Court heard how police were positioned on an A14 slip road westbound at Newmarket on October 12, 2019, waiting for a Volkswagen Golf in connection with offences. 

The Golf went past officers around 9.15pm, and the driver of the car, James Nagy, then accelerated to speeds around 100mph, despite wet weather making road conditions difficult, the court heard. 

The car was pursued by officers and police were driving at speeds of 135mph in an attempt to keep up with the vehicle. 

Nagy was undertaking and overtaking vehicles, and flashing his lights, the court heard. 

MORE: Watch more shocking dashcam footage 

The pursuit continued for 10 miles and over the border into Cambridgeshire before the Golf crashed with a barrier on the A11 at Fulbourn.

Nagy, 23, was arrested by officers at the scene and tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis following a roadside test. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
  2. 2 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
  3. 3 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
  1. 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 5 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
  3. 6 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
  4. 7 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
  5. 8 Alan Lee: 'If I had any friendly advice for Town, I'd say mix it up a bit.'
  6. 9 Infection rates continue to fall across Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 Council looking at future options for iconic Grade I listed hall

Further analysis revealed Nagy had 144 micrograms of cocaine in his system as well as 3.4mcg of cannabis derivative Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. 

A search of Nagy's car also revealed two small bags of herbal cannabis, a small amount of cocaine and a can of pepper spray. 

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nagy was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nagy, of Peck Court, Barton-le-Clay, Bedford, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two counts of drug driving, possession of class A drugs (cocaine) and class B drugs (cannabis), and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid (pepper spray). 

Nicola May, mitigating, said Nagy was at a "very low ebb in his life" at the time of the incident. 

"An injury suffered in 2015 had a devastating impact, not only physically but rather more significantly on his mental health," she said. 

Miss May said that Nagy had descended into using cocaine in 2019, but was since clean of drugs after seeking help and had held down a job for nearly a year. 

She added Nagy considered his actions on the night "appalling" and expressed "genuine remorse".   

Sentencing, Recorder Heather Rogers said it was by "purest chance" that other vehicle had been involved in the crash and that no-one had been injured. 

Recorder Rogers sentenced Nagy to 10 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, for dangerous driving and 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months for drug driving. 

He was also banned from driving for a year, handed nine penalty points and will have to take an extended retest to get his licence back. 

Nagy was also fined a total of £400, and ordered to pay costs of 200 and a victim surcharge of £149. 




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Football

'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon