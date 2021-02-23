Thieves steal 24 shrubs worth more than £7k from housing development
- Credit: Suffolk police
Shrubs worth a total of more than £7,000 have been stolen from a housing development in Newmarket.
24 of the topiary shrubs were stolen from the Cala Homes development at some point overnight from 5pm on Friday, February 19 and 9.30am on Saturday, February 20.
They were unplanted and are valued at around £300 each, with a combined price of around £7,200.
It follows an earlier theft of eight other topiary shrubs, which took place at some point between Monday, February 15 at 5.45pm and 9.30am on Tuesday, February 16.
Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or knows of the whereabouts of the trees stolen or has been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime number.
The crime reference number is 37/8883/21 for the theft of the 24 shrubs and 37/7983/21 for the earlier theft.
Most Read
- 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
- 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
- 3 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
- 4 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
- 5 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
- 6 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
- 7 Imminent start for 330 homes on edge of town
- 8 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
- 9 Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex
- 10 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?