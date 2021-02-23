Published: 9:32 PM February 23, 2021

The topiary shrubs were stolen from a housing development, named Cala Homes, in Newmarket. - Credit: Suffolk police

Shrubs worth a total of more than £7,000 have been stolen from a housing development in Newmarket.

24 of the topiary shrubs were stolen from the Cala Homes development at some point overnight from 5pm on Friday, February 19 and 9.30am on Saturday, February 20.

They were unplanted and are valued at around £300 each, with a combined price of around £7,200.

It follows an earlier theft of eight other topiary shrubs, which took place at some point between Monday, February 15 at 5.45pm and 9.30am on Tuesday, February 16.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or knows of the whereabouts of the trees stolen or has been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime number.

The crime reference number is 37/8883/21 for the theft of the 24 shrubs and 37/7983/21 for the earlier theft.