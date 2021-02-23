News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thieves steal 24 shrubs worth more than £7k from housing development

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 9:32 PM February 23, 2021   
The topiary shrubs were stolen from a housing development, named Cala Homes, in Newmarket. 

The topiary shrubs were stolen from a housing development, named Cala Homes, in Newmarket. - Credit: Suffolk police

Shrubs worth a total of more than £7,000 have been stolen from a housing development in Newmarket. 

24 of the topiary shrubs were stolen from the Cala Homes development at some point overnight from 5pm on Friday, February 19 and 9.30am on Saturday, February 20. 

They were unplanted and are valued at around £300 each, with a combined price of around £7,200. 

It follows an earlier theft of eight other topiary shrubs, which took place at some point between Monday, February 15 at 5.45pm and 9.30am on Tuesday, February 16.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or knows of the whereabouts of the trees stolen or has been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances should contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime number.

The crime reference number is 37/8883/21 for the theft of the 24 shrubs and 37/7983/21 for the earlier theft. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull
  3. 3 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
  1. 4 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
  2. 5 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
  3. 6 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
  4. 7 Imminent start for 330 homes on edge of town
  5. 8 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up
  6. 9 Encouraging signs continue as Covid case rates drop across Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Foulger has lost four and a half stone after suffering palpatations a few years ago. Picture

Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Keanan Bennetts after a missed opportunity.

Football

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A BMW M5 overturned following a crash in Suffolk

BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon