News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

700 litres of heating fuel stolen from west Suffolk business

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:30 AM December 24, 2021
Suffolk police officer

Police are encouraging people with fuel tanks to ensure they have safety measures in place after 700 litres of oil was stolen - Credit: Archant

A "large quantity" of heating fuel has been stolen from a business in west Suffolk and police and now asking owners regularly to check the levels of heating oil and diesel in their tanks. 

The heating fuel was taken from a tank at a rural farming business located near Herringswell. Approximately 700 litres of fuel was stolen sometime between 2pm on Thursday, December 16 and 9am Monday, December 20. 

Suffolk police are now encouraging owners to ensure they have appropriate security measures in place. 

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity or vehicles in the area during these times is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72184/21. 

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Suffolk Constabulary
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
The Swan in Needham Market is closing for Christmas Day

Christmas

Pub announces Christmas Day closure to give staff day with family

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieran McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town training for the first time this morning

Football

'I know quite a lot about the squad' - McKenna takes first training session

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon