700 litres of heating fuel stolen from west Suffolk business

Police are encouraging people with fuel tanks to ensure they have safety measures in place after 700 litres of oil was stolen - Credit: Archant

A "large quantity" of heating fuel has been stolen from a business in west Suffolk and police and now asking owners regularly to check the levels of heating oil and diesel in their tanks.

The heating fuel was taken from a tank at a rural farming business located near Herringswell. Approximately 700 litres of fuel was stolen sometime between 2pm on Thursday, December 16 and 9am Monday, December 20.

Suffolk police are now encouraging owners to ensure they have appropriate security measures in place.

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity or vehicles in the area during these times is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/72184/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



