Elderly man facing prison for firearms offences
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An elderly man has been told by a judge that he could be facing prison after he admitted four firearms offences.
David Cole, 73, of London Road, Copford, near Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Cole pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun without a certificate, possessing a firearm without a firearms certificate, and two charges of possessing a prohibited smooth-bore gun on June 11, 2019.
The court heard that Cole previously pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place at the magistrates' court.
A psychiatric report was ordered for Cole ahead of his sentence.
Judge Emma Peters told Cole: "These are serious charges. You should prepare for the very real possibility that you will be going to prison."
Cole will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 27.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager
- 2 Matchday Recap: Wilson and Norwood win it for Town
- 3 'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot
- 4 'They are part of the club structure going forward' - Town want to keep Gill and Walker
- 5 Children's party reported at Needham Lake as council works to 'discourage gatherings' at beauty spot
- 6 Paul Cook: 'Winning promotion this season is the immediate target'
- 7 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
- 8 Town fans go Twitter bonkers over Cook news: 'Most excited I’ve been about an Ipswich managerial appointment for a long time'
- 9 Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close
- 10 Former Town midfielder returns to club as part of Cook's staff