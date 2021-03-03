News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Elderly man facing prison for firearms offences

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM March 3, 2021   
Paul Roberts pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

An elderly man has been told by a judge that he could be facing prison after he admitted four firearms offences. 

David Cole, 73, of London Road, Copford, near Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Cole pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun without a certificate, possessing a firearm without a firearms certificate, and two charges of possessing a prohibited smooth-bore gun on June 11, 2019. 

The court heard that Cole previously pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place at the magistrates' court. 

A psychiatric report was ordered for Cole ahead of his sentence. 

Judge Emma Peters told Cole: "These are serious charges. You should prepare for the very real possibility that you will be going to prison."

Cole will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 27. 

