Published: 3:53 PM March 31, 2021

The incident happened on the A12 near Woodbridge. Stock image - Credit: Archant

A driver of an Audi A3 has been reported after allegedly trying to race a marked police car on the A12.

The motorist was caught by police on the road near Woodbridge on Tuesday night around 10pm.

Officers noticed the vehicle - an Audi A3 - because of the manner and speed that it was being driven down the road.

Police followed the vehicle and requested the driver to stop, which they did eventually.

A traffic offence report (TOR) was issued.