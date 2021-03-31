Audi driver reported after allegedly racing police car on A12
Published: 3:53 PM March 31, 2021
A driver of an Audi A3 has been reported after allegedly trying to race a marked police car on the A12.
The motorist was caught by police on the road near Woodbridge on Tuesday night around 10pm.
Officers noticed the vehicle - an Audi A3 - because of the manner and speed that it was being driven down the road.
Police followed the vehicle and requested the driver to stop, which they did eventually.
A traffic offence report (TOR) was issued.