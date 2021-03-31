News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Audi driver reported after allegedly racing police car on A12

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:53 PM March 31, 2021   
Overturned car on A12 southbound in Woodbridge

The incident happened on the A12 near Woodbridge. Stock image - Credit: Archant

A driver of an Audi A3 has been reported after allegedly trying to race a marked police car on the A12. 

The motorist was caught by police on the road near Woodbridge on Tuesday night around 10pm. 

Officers noticed the vehicle - an Audi A3 - because of the manner and speed that it was being driven down the road. 

Police followed the vehicle and requested the driver to stop, which they did eventually.

A traffic offence report (TOR) was issued.

Woodbridge News

