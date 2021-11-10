News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

HGV driver arrested after driving the wrong way down the A12

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:21 PM November 10, 2021
The driver was seen driving the wrong day the A12 in the early hours of this morning

The driver was seen driving the wrong day the A12 in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Google Maps

An HGV driver has been arrested after he was seen driving the wrong way down the A12 near Chelmsford.

The driver was spotted by officers from Essex Roads Policing team in the early hours of this morning. 

Essex Roads Policing said in a tweet: "Great work by two of our colleagues last night who found this foreign HGV that had been driving the wrong way down the A12 at Chelmsford in the early hours this morning."

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is now in custody. 

You may also want to watch:

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

A14

A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week

EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Bruce Kerr, Suffolk Show Director with Her Majesty The Queen's Suffolk Punch, Whitton Poppy at Easto

The Queen

'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon