HGV driver arrested after driving the wrong way down the A12

An HGV driver has been arrested after he was seen driving the wrong way down the A12 near Chelmsford.

The driver was spotted by officers from Essex Roads Policing team in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Roads Policing said in a tweet: "Great work by two of our colleagues last night who found this foreign HGV that had been driving the wrong way down the A12 at Chelmsford in the early hours this morning."

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is now in custody.