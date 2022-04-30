'He had a heart of gold' - victim of fatal crash named

Stephen Holleworth, who died in a crash in Ingham. - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who died following a crash in Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, earlier this week has been named by police.

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Holleworth, 48, who died after the crash between a lorry and a white Ford Transit van, which happened at about 2.50pm on Monday, April 25, on the A134 north of Bury St Edmunds.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, but Mr Holleworth, from Nottingham, the driver of the van died at the scene.

Mr Holleworth's family have now issued a tribute which read: “Stephen Holleworth was the most caring, loving and kind man that ever walked this earth - he lived for his family.

“His main priority was looking after his wife who isn’t well. He loved his job and being able to provide for his family.

“He had a heart of gold and he was loved by everyone who knew him.

“Our lives have been shattered, our hearts shattered into a million pieces - our lives will never be the same again.

“He leaves behind a loving wife, four beautiful daughters, a loving mother and brother. Also loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We love and miss him so much.”

A 41-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with this incident.

Kalin Angelov appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 27, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 27.