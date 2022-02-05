Driver allegedly caught doing almost 100mph in 50mph limit on A14

A driver has been arrested for driving at speeds of almost 100mph on the A14 - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving at speeds of almost 100mph on the A14 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place.

The driver was clocked driving at 98mph on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, according to police.

In a tweet the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reminded drivers that temporary speed limits are in place for a reason and are enforceable for 24 hours of the day.

#A14 temporary 50mph speed limits are there for a reason and are enforceable 24 hours a day. This drivers excuse was he could do 90+ mph as nobody was working on the carriageway? A trip to magistrates court awaits this driver. #reported #fatal4 #cvu@BuryStEdsPolice#PC1787 pic.twitter.com/pxwhL3Ec7x — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 5, 2022

The driver will appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.