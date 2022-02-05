Driver allegedly caught doing almost 100mph in 50mph limit on A14
Published: 11:24 AM February 5, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving at speeds of almost 100mph on the A14 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place.
The driver was clocked driving at 98mph on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, according to police.
In a tweet the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reminded drivers that temporary speed limits are in place for a reason and are enforceable for 24 hours of the day.
The driver will appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.