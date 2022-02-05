News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver allegedly caught doing almost 100mph in 50mph limit on A14

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:24 AM February 5, 2022
A driver has been arrested for driving at speeds of almost 100mph on the A14 - Credit: Archant

A driver has been arrested for allegedly driving at speeds of almost 100mph on the A14 when a temporary 50mph speed limit was in place. 

The driver was clocked driving at 98mph on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, according to police.

In a tweet the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reminded drivers that temporary speed limits are in place for a reason and are enforceable for 24 hours of the day. 

The driver will appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.  

