East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Horsebox damaged after concrete thrown on A14 in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:27 PM March 31, 2022
The A14 near junction 38 where a horsebox was struck by concrete

The A14 near junction 38 where a horsebox was struck by concrete - Credit: Google Maps

A horsebox has been struck by concrete that was thrown on the A14 near Newmarket.

The incident happened at about 3.45pm on Saturday on the westbound carriageway near junction 38, Suffolk police said.

An Iveco horsebox was struck by a large piece of concrete as it passed under an overbridge on the Suffolk road, causing significant damage.

Police believe that the concrete had been thrown deliberately.

Police are asking to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously on an overbridge.

They would also like any motorists with dashcams in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 18197/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
A14
Newmarket News

