Former boarding school teacher faces historic abuse charges

Published: 5:30 AM February 5, 2021

A former boarding school teacher has been charged with the indecent assault of a boy in the 1980s.

Alan Colling appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to face four charges on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old denied three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 years and one count of indecency against a boy under the age of 14 in Brettenham, near Stowmarket.

The former Buckenham School teacher, now of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, will face trial next year.

Judge Rupert Overbury fixed a date of February 21, 2022, for the opening of a trial of up to six days.

A further case management hearing was also listed to take place on September 8.

Colling was released on unconditional bail.