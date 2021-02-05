Former boarding school teacher faces historic abuse charges
Published: 5:30 AM February 5, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A former boarding school teacher has been charged with the indecent assault of a boy in the 1980s.
Alan Colling appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to face four charges on Wednesday.
The 67-year-old denied three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 years and one count of indecency against a boy under the age of 14 in Brettenham, near Stowmarket.
The former Buckenham School teacher, now of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, will face trial next year.
Judge Rupert Overbury fixed a date of February 21, 2022, for the opening of a trial of up to six days.
A further case management hearing was also listed to take place on September 8.
Colling was released on unconditional bail.
