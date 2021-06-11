Trial of pair accused of murder of pensioner set to start

Published: 6:10 PM June 11, 2021

Police at the scene in Aldham, near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The trial of a 28-year-old man and 16-year-old boy who have denied murdering an 83-year-old man at his home near Colchester is expected to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court next week.

Leighton Snook, of no fixed address, and the teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, have denied murdering Donald Ralph on December 28.

Mr Ralph, known as Don, was found dead at his bungalow in Halstead Road, Aldham, near Colchester, on December 29.

A post-mortem examination found he had been strangled.

A jury is expected to be empanelled on Monday (June 14) and the trial is expected to last several weeks.