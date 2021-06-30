News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man tries to lure boy into car by offering him sweets in alleged accosting

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:46 PM June 30, 2021   
The alleged accosting took place along Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

The alleged accosting took place along Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A young boy who was walking home from school in Bury St Edmunds was allegedly approached by a man who offered him sweets to get into his car.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the attempted accosting that took place in Mount Road, at around 3.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 29.

After the incident the boy and the man ran off in different directions. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "The man is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing a black hooded top.

"Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."

Witnesses or anybody with any information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 37/34937/21.



Most Read

  1. 1 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  2. 2 'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes it six new faces
  3. 3 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  1. 4 Downes a top target for Peterborough
  2. 5 Penney becomes Town's sixth summer signing
  3. 6 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  4. 7 New dog walking facility could increase traffic in village, claim neighbours
  5. 8 Couple leave award-winning Suffolk pub to launch charcuterie business
  6. 9 'I hated football at one point' - Chantry boy Bonne's journey back to Ipswich
  7. 10 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Exclusive

Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon