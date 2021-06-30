Man tries to lure boy into car by offering him sweets in alleged accosting

Published: 12:46 PM June 30, 2021

The alleged accosting took place along Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A young boy who was walking home from school in Bury St Edmunds was allegedly approached by a man who offered him sweets to get into his car.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the attempted accosting that took place in Mount Road, at around 3.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 29.

After the incident the boy and the man ran off in different directions.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "The man is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing a black hooded top.

"Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."

Witnesses or anybody with any information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 37/34937/21.







