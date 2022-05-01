Rape trial to take place next July

News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will have to wait until July next year for his trial to take place.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( April 29) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Andre Moore, of Granary Road, Newmarket .

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of rape which was allegedly committed on June 13 last year.

His trial, which is expected to last at least four days, will get underway on July 26 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in December.

Recorder Graham Huston allowed Moore’s conditional bail to continue.

